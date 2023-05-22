Seasonal temperatures expected this week across the Okanagan

Madison Erhardt

Environment Canada is forecasting a cooler week across the Okanagan, but the good news is that temperatures are expected to climb by the weekend.

Victoria Day Monday will see a high of 16°C with showers on and off all day.

Tuesday is also expected to have a high of 16°C with a 60% chance of showers.

It will start to warm up slightly by Wednesday.

"Each day will be getting about three degrees warmer," said Environment Canada meteorologist Jonathan Bau.

Wednesday will see a high of 20°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will warm up to a high of 24°C with sunshine all day.

Friday and Saturday should be the warmest days of the week, with highs of 27°C and a mix of sun and clouds.

