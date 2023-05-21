Thunderstorms and record heat through first half of long weekend

Photo: Todd Jesperson, Todd J Photography Lightning in the Black Mountain area looking southeast on May 18, 2023.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued once again Sunday for the Okanagan and parts of the Kootenays.

Several storms passed through on Saturday, and late last week, bringing thousands of lightning strikes, but also significant rainfall in some areas.

There is a cluster of new out-of-control, lightning-caused fires in a mountainous area northeast of Seymour Arm, and a small lightning-caused fire is being held in the Currie Creek area near Cherryville. The BC Wildfire Service website shows only a few other fires sparked by lightning in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Saturday, and they are all under control.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jonathan Bau told Castanet there were about 5,000 lightning strikes across British Columbia on Saturday and early Sunday, with the bulk of them – about 3,000 – in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

However, he adds that many of the thunderstorms were accompanied by rain, with some notable downpours.

"In the last 24 hours, the highest amount I can see is the highway station at McCulloch, just up Highway 33 to the east. That one seems to be the winner at 21 millimetres," said Bau. "Pennask picked up 15 and Summerland picked up 10 mm."

He says the thunderstorms herald the breakdown of a ridge of high pressure that has brought unseasonably hot weather to the BC Southern Interior.

A number of temperature records were broken for May 20 on Saturday, including in Kelowna (30.5 C), Kamloops (32.6 C), Vernon (30.2 C), Merritt (32.4 C) and Osoyoos (33.3 C). All but Osoyoos' previous May 20 record were more than 100 years old.

