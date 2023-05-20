Wildfire breaks out near Apex, Hedley

Photo: BCWS

A wildfire has broken out southwest of Apex between Apex and Hedley in the Cahill Creek area.

The BC Wildfire Service website says the fire was discovered just before 5:20 p.m. Saturday and that the size of the blaze is currently unknown.

Right now, the wildfire is considered to be out of control and the suspected cause is under investigation.

Currently, there is no evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.