Race cars take over Knox Mountain

It’s May Long Weekend in Kelowna and with that comes the 64th annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb, and here, there’s dozens of race cars ready to ride up the hill as fast as they can.

Castanet met up with an organizer of the event to talk about the excitement level around one of Kelowna's biggest days of the year.

“Aran Cook is running a Narco X10 Formula car that is looking like it’s really, really close to setting the overall record, which I think was set in 2007, so it’s a big record to hit," explained racer and event organizer Garrett Mealing.

"The record is a 137.065 and I think his last run he just went a 138 something, so he’s right there, and he’s only the third car to go sub 140, so it’s very, very, fast.”

Jerry Kroll and Jevitty Life Science entered the race with an electric race car, one of the first to enter this race as they were trying to prove electric cars can outshine your typical gas-filled vehicle.

“We got into racing a while ago to prove that electric cars can be as fast or faster than gas cars and we’re trying our hand at this historic race here in Kelowna, British Columbia," said Kroll.

"It’s absolutely meant for it. 100 per cent of the torque at 1RPM. You’re just taking off up the hill, it truly is a launch. We are going to be well under the 2 minute threshold for what supercars are looking for.”

Through his 20 years of racing, Kroll says the Knox Mountain Hill Climb is a first-class run event and one of the friendliest race events he's ever been a part of.

“The biggest rush is right at the start line with the fan interest. There are so many fans here that are so engaged in what we’re doing. It’s surprising! Taking up hill, going through the gate is kind of tough. Turn two, there’s turn workers on the side there, people clapping on the way up. It’s quite narrow and it’s incredibly steep, and there’s this huge sense of relief and euphoria when you get to the top. It really is an amazing journey.”

The two-day Knox Mountain Hill Climb wraps up on Sunday sometime in the late afternoon after they crown the winners of each class.