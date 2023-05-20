Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Central Okanagan, heading from Big White

Photo: Environment Canada Public Alert Areas Map

Environment Canada has now issued an additional thunderstorm warning for the Central Okanagan.

"At 2:45 p.m. PDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," the warning said.

"A severe thunderstorm near Big White Ski Resort is moving northward at a speed of 30 km/h."

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the B.C. Interior on Saturday morning, and is in place for the South Thompson, Nicola, Shuswap, Similkameen, Central Okanagan, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, Arrow Lakes and Boundary regions.

The warning reminds residents that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.



"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," the warning added.



Residents are asked to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.