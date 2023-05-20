MADD displays drunk driving crash truck downtown

Photo: Brayden Ursel

A crash truck is on display Saturday outside the Kelowna Tourism Centre to remind people about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The display is a collaboration between Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, the RCMP, ICBC and the City of Kelowna.

"We are inviting the public to stop by and see the truck, meet MADD Central Okanagan Chapter volunteers and pick up a red ribbon in support of the stop of impaired driving,” said Bill Hetland, president for the MADD Central Okanagan Chapter.

Impaired driving continues to be the leading criminal cause of death in Canada, with four people dying each and every day.

According to MADD, 175 Canadians are injured every day from impaired driving.

They tell Castanet 55 per cent of people killed in car accidents are due to impaired driving.