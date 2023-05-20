Heat records continued to fall Friday across B.C. and the Thompson-Okanagan region

Photo: Aimee Stewart Okanagan Lake from Kelowna's Waterfront Park Friday.

The heat wave across B.C. continued Friday, with 22 daily heat records falling, while Kelowna and Penticton recorded their hottest days of the year so far.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature hit a daily record of 33.1 C at Kelowna's UBC Okanagan campus Friday, beating the previous May 19 record that was set in 1993 by more than 3 C.

Friday's high was a full degree higher than this year's previous hottest day, which was May 15.

Daily heat records were also broken in Vernon (31.7 C), Penticton (32.3 C), Princeton (30.7 C), Summerland (30.6 C), Osoyoos (32.7 C) and Kamloops (32 C), among other places in the province.

Princeton's previous May 19 record had been set way back in 1893, while Vernon's was set in 1900 and Penticton and Summerland's had been set in 1907.

A full list of the 22 daily temperature records that were set Friday can be found here.

Lytton was the hottest place in all of Canada on Friday, reaching a scorching 34 C. This is in stark contrast to Canada's coldest place on Friday – Sanirajak, Nunavut at -14.5 C

The weather is forecast to cool down in the coming days though. While temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28 C Saturday and 26 C Sunday in Kelowna, there's a chance of thundershowers both days. And then he high is forecast to drop to 16 C on Monday and Tuesday.