Okanagan senior goes missing on trip to Lower Mainland

Photo: Delta Police

Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a missing Okanagan man who was travelling to Delta.

On Friday (May 19), Delta Police received a missing person report concerning, 86-year-old Edwin Patton.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and approximately 175 pounds, with balding, grey hair, blue eyes, and wearing a light blue jacket, blue jeans, and a grey baseball cap that says ”Grump” on it.

He travelled from Lake Country to Delta on May 18, but failed to attend a friend’s residence as planned. He also has not returned home to Lake Country. He was confirmed to be in Tsawwassen on Thursday, May 18 at 2:40 p.m., but has not been seen since.

He does not have a cell phone and has no previous missing history. He is driving a Blue 2008 Toyota Matrix with BC Licence plate 544DCH.

If you locate or see Edwin, please remain with him, call the Delta Police at 604-946-4411, or your local police. Please quote Delta Police file 2023-11477 when you call.

“We want to ensure Edwin is okay and reconnect him with his worried loved ones,” say police.