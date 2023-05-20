Missing Okanagan senior found in Vernon after reported missing

Photo: Delta Police

UPDATE: 7:55 a.m.

Edwin Patton has been found, according to his daughter.

The 86-year-old Okanagan man was reported missing Friday after travelling to the Lower Mainland.

But late Friday night, Patton's daughter Kristine Day posted to Facebook to say he was found safely in Vernon by the RCMP.

"Thank you all for your shares and search," Day posted.

ORIGINAL: May 19, 4:30 p.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a missing Okanagan man who was travelling to Delta.

On Friday (May 19), Delta Police received a missing person report concerning, 86-year-old Edwin Patton.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and approximately 175 pounds, with balding, grey hair, blue eyes, and wearing a light blue jacket, blue jeans, and a grey baseball cap that says ”Grump” on it.

He travelled from Lake Country to Delta on May 18, but failed to attend a friend’s residence as planned. He also has not returned home to Lake Country. He was confirmed to be in Tsawwassen on Thursday, May 18 at 2:40 p.m., but has not been seen since.

He does not have a cell phone and has no previous missing history. He is driving a Blue 2008 Toyota Matrix with BC Licence plate 544DCH.

If you locate or see Edwin, please remain with him, call the Delta Police at 604-946-4411, or your local police. Please quote Delta Police file 2023-11477 when you call.

“We want to ensure Edwin is okay and reconnect him with his worried loved ones,” say police.