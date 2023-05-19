Columbia River Treaty negotiations held in Kelowna

Photo: BC Gov The Columbia River basin

Kelowna served as host for negotiating teams from the United States and Canada for the 17th round of talks towards a new Columbia River Treaty.

The two-day session May 16 and 17 covered topics like hydropower operation planning and integrating Canada's desire for greater flexibility into treaty dam operations, according to a release from the provincial government.

Indigenous representation, environmental and salmon impacts and flood-risk management in the U.S. was also covered.

The delegations toured the Okanagan Nation Alliance’s hatchery near Penticton and took part in a sockeye salmon release.

Representatives of the Syilx Okanagan, Ktunaxa and Secwepemc Nations are part of the Canadian negotiation delegation, along with the Government of Canada and the Province of B.C.

“These events gave both teams the chance to learn about efforts being led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance and U.S. Tribes to restore the historical range and abundance of sockeye salmon in the upper Okanagan watershed, Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake systems,” said the provincial government news release.

Canada and the U.S. first agreed to the Columbia River Treaty in 1961.