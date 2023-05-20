May long weekend kicks off camping season in the Thompson-Okanagan

May Long Weekend is here, campgrounds are full, and camping gear is flying off the shelves of the Kelowna Canadian Tire.

“Camping is a really big season for us," said store general manager John Gilbert.

"It’s beautiful to live in the Okanagan to be able to go to some great campsites nearby. And we have everything you need from tents to coolers to rope... And people are grabbing lots of it."

Across the Okanagan Valley, campsites are completely sold out with people funnelling in earlier in the week to make sure they locked down a camping spot.

"Camping out here — the Okanagan is the best place to live during camping season or any season, but it’s beautiful today," said Charmaine Kramer, camper at Bear Creek Provincial Park on Friday.

"The monarch butterflies are flying around the lake and the weather is perfect. A small breeze, the dog is swimming, what more could you possibly ask for?"

"There’s nothing that says relaxation more than a campfire and a camping chair," she added.

With wildfire season already here and a campfire ban likely looming over the Okanagan in the coming weeks, Gilbert says there are alternatives for people looking to enjoy a fire.

“We have a couple products you may want to consider rather than having an open pit fire, which might be banned shortly," he said, pointing out propane fireplaces.

"They’re very decorative, they look nice in a campsite, and they get you past that part if by some chance there’s a ban in place, you’re still able to use that in a campground.”

While it’s important to break away from your daily routine to enjoy nature, the BC Wildfire Service is urging campers to remain vigilant to prevent human-caused fires this weekend. The majority of wildfires that occur in the spring are typically human-caused.