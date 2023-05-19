Small protest against Jordan Peterson at Kelowna city hall

Photo: Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man is taking his fight to cancel Jordan Peterson's Kelowna show to city hall.

Brent Forder started a petition to cancel Peterson's performance on May 26 at Prospera Place, collecting just under 1,500 signatures.

The petition also attempted to organize protests against the show, and on Friday, about a half dozen people showed up at city hall, despite already being told by Mayor Tom Dyas that the Peterson event will proceed.

"The mayor has indicated that he's not interested in cancelling the event. So we're transitioning towards just more general activism against bigotry. We're gonna be trying to put it as an item on the agenda for the next Tuesday meeting, which is currently open to the community to submit input," Forder says.

Due to the long weekend, there will be no Kelowna council meetings until June, after the Peterson event. Kelowna council also has no ability to cancel the event, which takes place in a privately-owned building.

Forder has started a new website to promote kindness called healinghate.ca, "we hope to be sort of a hub for anti-bigotry, activism and communication in Kelowna."

Most tickets for the event sold out within days of going on sale, although there are still some higher-priced tickets available.

Controversy has surrounded Peterson ever since he began criticizing political correctness and Bill C-16 while he was a professor at the University of Toronto. The law added gender identity or expression to the list of prohibited grounds of discrimination in the Canadian Human Rights Act.

Peterson responded to Forder's petition with a tweet stating, “I've been cancelled by better people than this sorry lot. Virtue-signaling censorious narcissists.”

Forder responded to that tweet on Friday, "he actually diagnosed me via tweet as a virtue-signaling censorious narcissist... We feel that he uses his power to kind of punch down and to inflame tensions and flame hatred and keep marginalized people marginalized."

A petition in support of Peterson has also been launched, which now has more than 1,700 signatures. A UBC Okanagan professor told Castanet earlier this month the controversy and duelling petitions about the show visit were "ridiculous," what what is essentially a book tour for Peterson.