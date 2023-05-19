Kelowna's Army Surplus Warehouse closing down after 33 years

Photo: waymarking.com

A business that's been operating in Kelowna for 33 years is closing up shop this weekend.

The Army Surplus Warehouse has been operating at its location at Dayton Street and Dolphin Avenue in Kelowna's Landmark District since the 90s, well before the Landmark buildings had been built.

Albert Siemons served as a soldier in Holland when he was younger, before he moved to Canada. He first opened an army surplus wholesale business in Tsawwassen, before moving to Kelowna and opening up his own retail store.

Siemons is now 76 years old. While his daughter Sandra says he loves his store and his customers, he's decided to retire.

“A lot of people are really sad to see it go,” Sandra said.

The store will be open from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday for one final day.