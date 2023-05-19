City of Kelowna tax notices should arrive at your doorstep next week

Photo: Castanet/file

Kelowna taxpayers will find out just how much they will be paying in municipal taxes in the coming days.

The city says 2023 tax notices have been sent out and should arrive in your mailbox sometime next week. Taxpayers registered with a city property account have already received their notices.

The municipal tax bill, which includes a 3.78 per cent increase in city taxes, also includes levies collected by the city on behalf of the province, regional district, Okanagan library and BC Assessment Authority.

Taxes must be received by the city, or electronically processed by a third-party financial institution by Tuesday, July 4 to avoid a legislated 10 per cent penalty.

For the first time, the city is accepting payments by credit card, however officials note payments made by credit card or banks could take up to three business days to be processed. With July 3 being a holiday, the city is recommending people make those payments early to avoid a late penalty.

A 2.3 per cent transaction fee will also be applied to any credit card payment.

Property owners eligible for the provincial home owners grant are reminded they are responsible for applying for the grant.

Click here for information on how to apply for the home owner grant.

There are several ways to pay your 2023 taxes, including: