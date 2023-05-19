Kelowna's airport relieved after WestJet strike averted

Photo: YLW

WestJet customers and the Kelowna International Airport Manager are breathing a sigh of relief Friday.

WestJet is ramping up operations as quickly as its can after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike late Thursday evening.

"It was a big relief," said YLW operations manager Phil Elchitz. "A big relief for the passengers and for the industry as a whole."

Because WestJet took measures in advance of the potential strike, some flights were outright cancelled on Thursday, which minimized the impact on passengers Friday.



"We saw four legs cancelled on Thursday, and two legs cancelled today, and those were all pre-emptive cancellations. The biggest one being the Swoop flight to Toronto today. That flight will be rescheduled and the balance of the schedule, from what we can see is going to go ahead as planned," Elchitz said.

Passengers who haven't received a cancellation notice for the air carrier should double-check their departure.

"If the flight hasn't been cancelled, or you haven't been rebooked on on another flight, most likely your flight will be going there's no reason why your flight shouldn't go," Elchitz said.

YLW also launched its own customer care centre that they plan to activate in the event of future travel issues, like weather delays or other issues that impact air passenger travel.

"If we see a prolonged weather event, for example, that's going to happen over a busy period, that's when we would stand up the customer care centre and staff it with YLW staff members that have some power when it comes to helping the passengers," Elchitz said.