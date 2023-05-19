Lingering impact of COVID-19 push Rutland May Days to the sidelines again

Photo: Castanet/file

For 59 years, Rutland was bustling with activity around the May long weekend as the community celebrated Rutland May Days.

Midways, children's games, sporting events, entertainment and the popular may days parade brought friends and family together for a three day celebration around Centennial Park.

COVID-19 changed all that.

The festival, like others around the world, ceased in 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions around the pandemic.

And, while restrictions were lifted in time for 2022, organizers didn't have enough lead-up time to put together the festival, hoping at the time to be able to resurrect Rutland May Day this year.

However, the Rutland Park Society, which puts together the festival each year announced earlier this year Rutland May Days would be cancelled for a fourth year.

"Following the tumultuous past few years, it is currently not possible to put on an event deserving of the name," the notice stated.

"Rutland truly has the greatest heart, and it is important to remember that as we look at possible ways to come back in future years."

Park society treasurer Wendy Swarbrick told Castanet News a lack of volunteers is one of the main reasons the festival will not be returning.

"Like a lot of other organizations and communities, logistically speaking having big events that require volunteers and things like that, are becoming more and more difficult," she says.

"I know a lot of festivals, even those that have tried to come back, are really struggling. It's a very unusual economic time for sure."

Swarbrick also says the city is not allowing the society to utilize Centennial Park, which has traditionally been at the centre of Rutland May Days.

She says the park society continues to talk about ways of resurrecting may days and the hope is it can be brought back.