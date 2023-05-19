Couple bruised by random attack in Kelowna

Photo: Jennifer Bray A Kelowna woman sustained a split lip, among other injuries, when she was randomly attacked while walking with her partner.

Police are investigating a random attack Thursday night at the Willow Park Shopping Centre in Rutland.

Tony Bray, 25, tells Castanet he and his girlfriend Ariyana Fortin, 23, were walking near the shopping centre at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road at roughly 5:30 p.m. when a man started yelling and following them down the street. Bray says things quickly turned violent.

"All of the sudden this guy started calling me vulgar names and then started wailing on me. He punched me in the back. It was really out of nowhere. I tried to walk away and he started chasing me down," said Bray.

“We were just walking out of Willow Park walking towards McDonald’s and he was near the bike rack at Shoppers Drug Mart. I tried to ignore him, but he started punching me so I started punching back. And then he punched my girlfriend in the face. Twice.”

According to Bray, the assault left them both with physical welts as well as mental trauma. The couple is currently at home recovering while the man who assaulted them was able to get away before police arrived.

“We were a little scared and a little mad at the time. Now, we’re scared to even go out in Rutland. We’re pretty shook up and really sore. I have bruising on my back from his knuckle, as well as my right shoulder blade," Bray said, adding Fortin has a cut lip, bruised arm and pain on the side of her jaw and cheek.

Tony's mother Jennifer Bray, who's spent her whole life in Kelowna, says the area is becoming less and less safe.

“It’s not safe at all. I’m born and raised here and it was not like this before. And now it’s just scary. I’ve told my other son who’s 18 that I don’t want him walking by himself. I will take him wherever he needs to go. Right now it is not safe," said Jennifer.

The man who attacked Tony Bray was reportedly spotted yelling and screaming at a group of middle school students prior to the assault.

“Watch out. Be careful of your surroundings. This guy was stalking them and it was like he was out to do some damage. People need to be aware of it," said Jennifer.

The Kelowna RCMP confirmed that the attack was witnessed by bystanders at the shopping centre. They described the man as roughly six-feet tall, Caucasian with black plugs in his ears, a sharp nose, wearing yellow and black clothes.