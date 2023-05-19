'A multi-hazard weekend': wildfire and flood risks collide for May long weekend

Rob Gibson

Environment Canada says there were 1,191 lightning strikes in the Thompson-Okanagan Thursday and more could be on the way this weekend.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says they are calling for the heat and unsettled weather to continue Friday and throughout the May long weekend.

"Tomorrow is going to be a day to watch for sure. We do have some risk of thunderstorms in the forecast for today, mostly on the ridge tops, but starting tomorrow, we do have more of a risk, especially in the Okanagan," says Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 30 C before cooling down possibly by Monday. Environment Canada is calling for possible thunderstorms Friday over the ridges in the late afternoon, followed by a 60% chance of thundershowers on Saturday.

The rain would help douse any fires that may have been sparked by Thursday night's lightning storm. However, it could also cause some flooding issues.

"A lot of hazards this weekend, we have thunderstorms tomorrow. We know a lot of rivers are flowing high in the area after downpours and thunderstorms. So definitely, there's concern on the waters, as well. It's kind of a multi-hazard weekend," said Sekhon.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Melanie Bibeau tells Castanet the spotters will be in the air this morning looking for spot fires.

"Typically with lightning, if you get any of that holdover, it's going to pop up in the afternoon when the temperature starts to rise."

A small spot fire above Bear Creek Campground is believed to have been started by lightning Thursday night. That fire was held by Wilson's Landing Fire Department shortly after it started.

"We will have an initial attack crew monitoring and providing any necessary action on that fire today," says Bibeau.

BCWS is preparing for what could be a busy long weekend and they are asking for the public's assistance to prevent human caused wildfires.

"We're asking that people practice awareness and are being responsible if they're planning on having any campfires or taking part in any outdoor activities," Bibeau said.

Environment Canada said smoke in the area should continue to dissipate over the long weekend.

"The jet stream is at a very high level, but even just below the jet stream, those winds can bring in smoke. But we're generally seeing a better pattern for clearing the smoke. We're gonna get into more of a westerly component, it's usually a cleaner wind coming in, as opposed to the easterly are going to bring in all that smoke from the wildfires," said Sekhon.