Meet Me at the Market : Kelowna family featured on Dragons’ Den rolls out new ice cream business

Photo: LP Lavoie LP Lavoie (left), his wife Ruthy Penner (second from left), and their two children are launching a new business at the Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market on May 20, 2023.

Meet Me at the Markets is recurring series highlighting the stories behind the many vendors and food producers who make up the Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market.

A Kelowna couple who got their start in business on Dragons’ Den is hoping for sweet success again.

LP Lavoie, his wife Ruthy Penner and their two children, Anouk,11, and Elodie,7, will be rolling out a crushed fruit ice cream food truck at the Kelowna Crafters’ & Farmers’ Market this weekend.

Seven years ago, LP and Ruthy appeared on Dragons’ Den with their children’s clothing company, Nooks Design. They’ve been selling at the farmers’ market for years, but decided to try a new venture.

“We wanted to have something that we can do all together, but also an opportunity to build the business while teaching kids the life skills that we want them to learn,” said Lavoie.

“So, we started connecting with suppliers and bought a food trailer, then spent a winter fixing it up and renovating it. Now, here we are, ready to launch on Saturday.”

For now, he says Better Together Ice Cream Co. uses fruit from a large supplier. He hopes they will be able to build relationships with local producers in the future.

“The goal, eventually, is to really create more of a community experience where we connect with local growers and keep everything as close to Kelowna as possible,” adds Lavoie.

They won’t just be serving traditional ice cream from the trailer.

“Nowadays people have a lot of dairy intolerances. So we have this fantastic partner that prepares vegan icecream for us using a coconut-cashew base. We also have gluten-free or gluten-friendly waffle cones.”

The family has already invested more than $70,000. Lavoie says it’s not an easy venture to kick off if you don’t have capital, but they managed to build Nooks from the ground up, so they’re hoping to repeat that success with Better Together.