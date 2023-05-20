Team Spelling Bee taking place at the Coast Capri Hotel to raise funds for literacy

Photo: PUSHOR MITCHELL LLP A team at the Project Literacy Kelowna spelling bee in 2022.

An adult spelling bee will be raising money to support Project Literacy.

Now in its fourth year, Project Literacy’s adult team spelling bee fundraiser raises money for community literacy programs. The event will take place May 25 at the Coast Capri Hotel.

The spelling bee will consist three rounds of five words each. This year, up to 10 teams will be competing for the Team Spelling Bee trophy.

“We are pleased to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s Spelling Bee in support of Project Literacy,” said Joni Metherell, managing partner for Pushor Mitchell.

“We recognize the valuable work that Project Literacy does in our community. We know that enhancing literacy skills has a lasting and positive impact on people’s personal and professional lives."

Last year’s winning team was ‘U-Bee-Seeing Us Winning,’ from UBCO.

According to Statistics Canada, 45 per cent of British Columbians aged 16 to 65 have difficulty in accomplishing some daily living tasks due in part to limited literacy skills.

Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society was founded in 1986 and is a registered charity. The charity provides literacy support for adults, refugees, immigrant families, children and seniors.