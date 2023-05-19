Allergy season arrives with a bang thanks to sudden onset of hot weather

Cindy White

Seasonal allergies have kicked in with a vengeance thanks to the rapid rise in temperatures this month.

A Castanet reader shared a video showing clouds of tree pollen blowing through the air at Gellatly Bay last weekend.

“This year is a little bit higher counts than normal, we’re seeing. And a lot of it has come on all in one strong hit,” explains Dr. John Dautremont, an otolaryngologist at Basis Allergy and Immunotherapy Clinic in Kelowna.

He says the number of people suffering from seasonal allergies is on the rise, and so are the intensity and length of the allergy season.

Rising temperatures contribute to more pollen production. Add smoke into the equation, and it makes life even more difficult for those with respiratory conditions.

“While smoke isn’t, technically, a true allergy, like proteins, pollens and danders, it can make our body react in very much the same way,” said Dr. Dautremont. “Especially in patients who already have a degree of inflation, whether it be from allergies or asthma. The smoke is just going to exacerbate it that much more.”

So what are the big triggers in our region?

Dr. Dautremont says early in the season it’s trees, including pine, spruce, birch, cottonwood and poplar. Those are followed by grass allergies, and then weed allergies later in the summer.

You don’t have to suffer. There are plenty of treatment options.

“In broad terms, we think of three main categories. One being avoidance, or at least trying to minimize your exposure to these things.

“The second category we think of medications, whether over-the-counter or prescription, to try to help with the symptoms or relieve some of the symptoms. And the third category is kind of exciting, which is called immunotherapy.

“These little drops or tables you can put under your tongue and over time kind of train your body to be less reactive to those things or, potentially, even cure the allergies in the long run.”

He recommends you see your family physician to discuss treatment or to get a referral to a clinic like Basis.