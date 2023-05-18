Thunderstorms rolling over Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Environment Canada Yellow: thunderstorm watch. Red: thunderstorm warnings. 5:30 p.m.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

A thunderstorm watch is now in place for the Okanagan.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail and torrential rain," said Environment Canada.

The weather agency has been issuing warnings, on and off, for various regions in the Southern Interior this afternoon as storm cells roll through. A warning suggests a thunderstorm is imminent, while a watch means they are likely.

Warnings are now in place for the Nicola and Arrow Lakes region.

ORIGINAL 3 p.m.

A thunderstorm is currently hitting Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 3 p.m., as meteorologists track the storm.

“This thunderstorm is located five km east of Kelowna along Highway 33 and is slowly moving to the northeast at," Environment Canada said in its warning.

“This thunderstorm is very slow moving resulting in heavy downpours. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

The storm may also be capable of producing strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail, according to Environment Canada.