Thunderstorm hits Highway 33 east of Kelowna Thursday

Photo: Environment Canada Radar shows the storm cell over Highway 33 as of 2:42 p.m.

A thunderstorm is currently hitting Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 3 p.m., as meteorologists track the storm.

“This thunderstorm is located five km east of Kelowna along Highway 33 and is slowly moving to the northeast at," Environment Canada said in its warning.

“This thunderstorm is very slow moving resulting in heavy downpours. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

The storm may also be capable of producing strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail, according to Environment Canada.