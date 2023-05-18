Holes were drilled and herbicide was poured into a tree in Sunset Drive Park

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Twenty-five holes were drilled in the tree trunk and filled with herbicide.

Twenty-five small holes were recently drilled into a large tree on Sunset Drive and filled with herbicide, which will lead to the eventual death of the tree.

The City of Kelowna says the act of vandalism is the third of its kind in the city in the past year.

“It’s hard to understand how someone in our community would go out of their way to kill a tree like this, to drill 25 holes in it and fill them with herbicide,” says City of Kelowna Infrastructure General Manager Mac Logan.

“The city will have to cover the cost to eventually remove the tree and replace it, but the idea that someone would actively choose to harm their community in this way bothers me greatly.

“It’s now happened for a third time in less than a year and we as a community need to stop such acts.”

The large tree is located in Sunset Drive Park, near the Waterscapes Skye Tower. It's one of the tallest trees in the park.

The city says the tree will slowly die over the next two or three months, but the city will attempt to preserve it as long as possible to support local wildlife who use the tree.

Previous acts of vandalism against trees have occurred on Manhattan Drive and in the Clarence Greenspace area. The vandalism at the Clarence Greenspace last summer led to the the death of six Aspen trees due to their connected root system.

Additionally, last month on Earth Day, a fire was set in the root system of a mature tree in Kelowna’s waterfront park on Cedar Avenue. The tree was significantly damaged and had to be removed.

An RCMP investigation is now underway to find the individuals responsible for the vandalism. Anyone who may have information has been asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, referencing file number 2023-800746.