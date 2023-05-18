Suspect tries to get away from police by swimming into Duck Lake

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Police in Kelowna were busy overnight, tracking down three suspects attempting to steal a travel trailer. One of the suspects tried to evade police by jumping into Duck Lake.

Just after midnight Thursday, RCMP say officers spotted a 2002 Dodge Ram truck that was involved in a break-and-enter theft of a travel trailer hours earlier in the 300 block of Lougheed Road.

Officers followed the suspect truck and saw a man driving with a woman and another man as passengers. All three individuals were well known to the police, according to an RCMP news release.

While following the truck and the suspects, the police witnessed the individuals breaking into a business in the 7800 block of Highway 97, attempting to steal another travel trailer from a compound.

Multiple police officers responded with police dog support and converged on the suspects. One of the men and the woman attempted drive away in the truck, but got it stuck on an embankment. They were arrested without incident.

The third suspect tried to run away towards Duck Lake. In an effort to evade the police, he swam across the lake but eventually decided to turn back towards the shore where officers were waiting and he was arrested.

The third suspect had a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

"This is another example of the excellent collaboration of several RCMP units to apprehend these suspects. These three individuals clearly show no regard for other people's property, attempting to steal two travel trailers within hours of each other," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The names of the accused were not released.