Kelowna's mayor says proposed new bail reforms don't go far enough

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file

Bail reforms announced this week by the federal Liberal government are a good first step, but Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says they don't address some of the realities being faced in the city and across the country.

The feds on Tuesday announced reforms to Bill C-48 which propose to make it more challenging for repeat violent offenders to receive bail. There are also provisions for offences involving firearms and intimate partner violence.

In those instances, if the legislation moves successfully through the process and becomes law, an accused would need to prove to the court why they should receive bail.

Speaking with Castanet News, Dyas says while the proposed legislation is a positive step, it needs to go further.

"The reforms focus on violent and firearms offences. We continue to ask for continued consequences for repeat property offenders. The reforms do not go far enough," said Dyas.

"Property crime offenders are being left out of the national conversation.

Repeat property crime offences occurring without the appropriate response erodes public confidence in the justice system."

Dyas reiterated reforms around bail and the justice system itself need to be made in conjunction with more housing, mental health and addiction treatment and supports to address the root causes of crime.

Kelowna RCMP statistics show police in the Central Okanagan responded to 2,897 calls with mental health components in 2022, 613 of which included Mental Health Act components.

He says 20 repeat offenders were responsible for more than 3,575 negative contacts with the police in 2021 and 2022 combined.

"All of those 20 individuals are unsheltered and many with underlying mental health and substance use issues."

Dyas says the issue is not unique to Kelowna but is a problem being faced by communities all across the country.

He says it's time the federal government listened to their concerns and acted upon them.

Dyas compared this to provincial legislation decriminalizing personal possession of drugs. He says possession is still illegal in some areas such as around elementary and secondary schools, licensed daycare facilities and airports but again doesn't go far enough.

"We are asking for areas around children's playgrounds and parks to be added.

"Again, we are looking at a situation where they recognize there are concerns but the definition needs to be expanded upon because it is eroding the trust that is happening. The consequences are evident and we keep living with them."