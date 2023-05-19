Kelowna mother sets up sunscreen dispensers to educate the community

Madison Erhardt

A Kelowna mother hopes to prevent other families from experiencing what she has.

Karen Wells lost her son at the age of 33 to a cancerous mole that rapidly spread throughout his body in less than a year.

Following her son's tragic death, Wells decided to dedicate her life to educating the public about the dangers of sun exposure and the importance of wearing sunscreen.

"I felt the needed to channel my grief into something positive, so I decided to provide sunscreen dispensers for the public and raise awareness about melanoma," said Wells.

Wells has installed three sunscreen dispensers in different locations across the city.

"One is at the visitor information centre, another is at Summerhill Pyramid Winery, and a third one will be placed at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club next week," she added.

Wells emphasizes that relying solely on sunscreen is not enough.

"People often underestimate the seriousness of melanoma. Our skin is the largest organ of our body, so when it is affected by cancer, it can have a significant impact," she explained.

Wells is currently seeking sponsors and donors to install more sunscreen dispensers throughout the city. "If I had my wish, there would be one on every corner."

To donate and become a sponsor you can email [email protected].