Central Okanagan students stay indoors due to smoke Thursday

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Smoke over Okanagan Lake Thursday.

Students in the Central Okanagan are staying indoors today due to the poor air quality.

In a letter sent to School District 23 families Thursday morning, Superintendent Kevin Kaardal said local schools have limited “non-essential outdoor activities” and students will stay indoors during recess and lunch, while the smoke remains in the Okanagan.

“While we always want to get the benefits of being outside for physical activity, it is important that children not take on strenuous outdoor activity during High Risk conditions,” Kaardal said.

“Short term exposure to smoke can cause irritation of the airways. Even children who have healthy airways may be affected with mild cough, sore throat, wheezy breathing, eye irritation, runny nose, increased phlegm production, and headaches. Persons with lung conditions, such as asthma, or heart conditions, can experience exacerbations, so they should take extra precautions to reduce exposure to poor air quality.”

The BC government has once again issued a Smoky Skies Bulletin for most of the province Thursday.

The Air Quality Health Index for the Central Okanagan is currently at an eight out of 10, which is “high risk.” The index has been high risk since the smoke moved into the Valley Wednesday.

But there could be some reprieve on the horizon, as the forecast calls for an Air Quality Health Index of four on Friday.

“Shift in weather patterns will start to gradually improve smoke conditions on Friday,” the Smoky Skies Bulletin says.