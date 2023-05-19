Rogers propose new telecommunications tower near Reid's Corner

Photo: Rob Kruyt/BIV - file

Rogers is proposing construction of a new telecommunications tower on Adams Road off Highway 97 just north of Reid's Corner.

Plans submitted to the city this week show the company is planning construction of a 30 metre monopole structure with up to 21 panel antennas on an undeveloped portion of property at 135 Adams Road.

In its rationale for selecting the site, Rogers suggested numerous factors went into selecting the site based on ensuring the installation operates efficiently and provides and provides reliable wireless services to the immediate community.

"Some of the considerations include frequency of operation, local topography, patterns of wireless users, building heights, road patterns, availability of land and existing structures," the application states.

"Rogers investigated the area for collocation options on nearby tower sites and unfortunately there are no nearby structures to utilize. Similarly, there are no buildings of adequate height to accommodate an antenna installation."

The application indicates the company has completed preliminary design plans are subject to final

engineered design, land survey and approval of Transport Canada.

A public consultation period involving properties within a 90 metre radius of the site is underway.

"At the conclusion of the consultation process, Rogers will prepare a summary of comments received from the community as well as the replies provided by Rogers.

"Rogers is requesting that, subsequent to the completed consultation process, the development permit be issued by city staff as an acceptable form of concurrence."