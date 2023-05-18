Police and bylaw preparing for what is expected to be a hot and busy summer

Photo: RCMP

All signs point to a hot and busy summer across the Okanagan.

As tourist businesses gear up for an influx of tourists, so too is the RCMP and Kelowna's community safety resources.

With the addition of six new RCMP members and four bylaw officers through the 2023 budget and numerous staffing transfers to the detachment since the fall, community safety director Darren Caul says residents and tourists can expect a visible presence on the streets this summer.

“Summer brings a lot of excitement and visitors to Kelowna. It represents the busiest time of year for our community safety responders, and we all have a role to play in making the summer season safe. The City, Kelowna RCMP and community partners work to proactively address safety needs and keep Kelowna safe,” said Caul.

The RCMP's Community Safety Unit will be patrolling the streets in vehicles, on bike and on foot with a focus on criminal behaviour, public intoxication and other offences, while the youth officer program will focus on known hotspots and interrupting offences committed by youth.

Bait bikes will also be deployed to help catch, and convict repeat bike thieves.

Police are also continuing to target repeat break-and-enter offenders with stepped up patrols in identified hotspots.

“As our summer season approaches, we continue to prepare to showcase our vibrant city and all it has to offer to our visitors and locals by working with our community partners to ensure public safety,” said Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP detachment, Supt. Kara Triance.

“Our officers remain prepared and vigilant for the warm weather and we look forward to the summer season ahead.”

In addition to a stepped up RCMP presence bylaw have also ramped up their numbers. Bylaw will have four officers on bike patrol throughout the summer.

In an effort to reduce bike theft a bike valet service will be provided as part of the Meet Me on Bernard initiative to provide a safe space for cyclists to park their bikes.

Visitors to the city are reminded all parks and beaches are vape, e-cigarette and smoke free while all wood burning including campfires, whether in a park or backyard is not permitted.