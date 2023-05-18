Egg spotted on osprey camera in Kelowna

Photo: FortisBC Osprey Cam A female osprey is now incubating at least one egg at the Kelowna osprey camera nest along Benvoulin Road.

The baby osprey watch is on!

If you check the FortisBC osprey camera in Kelowna, you’re likely to see the mama bird spending a lot of time in the next. FortisBC says the female recently laid an egg and has been spending almost all her time keeping it warm and protected.

A pair of ospreys returned to the nesting pole on Benvoulin Road near KLO road earlier this year.

On average, an osprey will lay two to four eggs per season. The female remains in the nest for most of the incubation time while the male is responsible for finding food for both of them. It typically takes five to six weeks for an egg to hatch. According to Hinterland Who’s Who, about half of young ospreys die within the first year.

FortisBC’s started installing platforms in 2005 as part of its Osprey Management Program. The perches are built higher than surrounding electricity infrastructure to encourage the raptors to nest on the platforms instead of power poles. The Kelowna camera has been in operation since 2014.

“Protecting osprey and other wildlife around our infrastructure is important for us as the electric utility in the Southern Interior and it’s always a special time of year when the ospreys come back to build their homes and mate,” said Amy Duncan, terrestrial biologist, sustainability and environment at FortisBC.

“With our efforts through the Osprey Management program, we’ve made sure any nests on our power poles are safely moved outside of nesting season and we continue to install new nesting platforms for any birds looking for a safe place to build their home.”

Through FortisBC’s livestream, the public can follow the ospreys’ journey and watch the baby osprey grow up.