KGH Day of Giving raises just shy of $800K for 3T MRI

Photo: Michael J. Ballingall KGH Day of Giving Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Kelowna General Hospital Foundation's Day of Giving managed to raise almost $800K in one day for a new 3T MRI for KGH.

“It was more than just a great day for health care. It was a true testament to the kind of community we live in and the people who live here.” Allison Young, CEO, KGH Foundation.

The one-day call to action began at 6 a.m. Wednesday and by 11:57 p.m., when the last donation was made online, over $794,606.36 had been collected.

Kelowna's Atla Widdis, just five years old, saved up all year so she could contribute to the cause.

“I wanted to give it to the hospital, to help people,” Widdis says.

“It is such a privilege to witness the generosity of this community in action,” says Young.

“We are still grappling with many challenges in our health system. It is heartwarming and honestly, humbling, that people are willingly and enthusiastically stepping up to help where it matters most – right here at home. We are so grateful, and so are our healthcare staff.”

Dr. Michael Partrick, a radiologist at Kelowna General Hospital agreed. “We are just thrilled,” says Dr. Partrick. “Not only do we have the opportunity to acquire this exceptional technology, but the publicity around the cause has really helped people understand the important role that medical imaging and radiology plays in health care. It’s been a much-needed boost to our department’s morale.”

Since it started seven years ago, (including today's total) the Day of Giving has raised well over $4.5 million in support of KGH and community healthcare initiatives like Foundry Kelowna and JoeAnna’s House.