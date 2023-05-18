Education minister meets with Central Okanagan Public Schools trustees

Photo: SD #23 Rachna Singh (centre) met with Central Okanagan Public Schools trustees and senior administration on May 16, 2023.

The education minister made a stop in the Central Okanagan this week.

Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Childcare for the Province of BC, met with Central Okanagan Public Schools trustees on Tuesday. They discussed the future of childcare in the Central Okanagan, and trustees advocated for capital funding in the rapidly growing school district.

The minister, trustees, and senior administrators with School District #23 toured École H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country and a childcare centre set to open soon at Black Mountain Elementary.

"We are grateful to Minister Singh for taking the time to visit our district, meet some of our amazing staff and students, and see the spaces that serve our growing community," said Lee-Ann Tiede, chairperson for the Board of Education. "The board was excited to discuss the many opportunities to better serve families and advocate for our high-priority capital projects."

By 2024, the school district predicts that 33 of its 47 schools will be operating over capacity.

The district has a long wish list of requests to the provincial government for additional schools, expansions, or replacements. For example, it has been lobbying the government for a replacement for Rutland Middle School for over 15 years.

Singh was also in Vernon on Tuesday, where she announced a $5 million injection into school playgrounds across B.C. over the next three years.