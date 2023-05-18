Some Central Okanagan fruit stands open this weekend

Photo: Cindy White The market at Gatzke Orchards opens for the season on Friday.

Summer in the Okanagan unofficially kicks off this weekend, and some popular fruit stands will be opening for the season.

Among them is Gatzke Orchard in Oyama, which has been in operation since the 1920s. Alan Gatzke says his grandfather started the first fruit stand on the property in 1942.

Staffing the market has been a bit easier this year than it was in 2022.

"I was a little concerned in the spring, but the pickers are showing up, looking for something to do. The kids are getting out of school, and the university students are wound up. So, there's been a little rise in human resources," said Gatzke.

A new operator has taken over the Pedego-Oyama electric bike rental shop on the farm, and Pane Vino Pizzeria is putting the finishing touches on its expanded patio.

Getting a jump on the season was Kelowna Fruit Stand near the airport, which opened last Friday. Owner Greet Gill is hoping the smoky conditions don't keep customers away this long weekend.

Over at Don-O-Ray Farms on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna, the Farm Adventure Petting Zoo and Maze are ready to go starting Friday. Owner Jas Sanghera says the market will likely be ready by the first Saturday in June.

Paynter's Fruit Market in West Kelowna is not open for the season yet, but it is hosting pop-up markets with vendors and music every Friday.

Glenmore Garden Market, at 621 Glenmore Rd. N, intends to welcome the public in the first week of June.