MADD to display smashed car to raise awareness about drunk driving

Photo: MADD A previous crashed vehicle display from MADD

A crash truck will be on display Saturday outside the Kelowna tourism centre as a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving.

The display is a collaboration between Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, police, ICBC and the City of Kelowna.

"We are inviting the public to stop by and see the truck, meet MADD Central Okanagan Chapter volunteers and pick up a red ribbon in support of the stop of impaired driving,” said Bill Hetland, president for the MADD Central Okanagan Chapter.

Impaired driving continues to be the leading criminal cause of death in Canada

“The Kelowna RCMP carry out impaired driving enforcement year-round and support enhanced enforcement such as CounterAttack check-stops. We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the streets. If you suspect an impaired driver by alcohol or drugs call 9-1-1 immediately," said Sgt. Mark Booth from Kelowna's RCMP Traffic Services Department.



“The summer season is a busy time on our roads and a time of high risk for impaired driving. We are urging people to take a few minutes to plan ahead. If you’re going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, arrange a sober ride.”

People are encouraged to visit the tourism centre on Saturday between 1 and 3 p.m. to see the display.