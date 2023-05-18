Don't leave dogs, babies in hot cars: Kelowna Fire Department

Madison Erhardt

With the early onset of high temperatures across the Okanagan, the Kelowna Fire Department is reminding the public to ensure that neither pets nor humans are left to bake in hot cars.

"At this time of year, we don't usually experience such extreme heat, but currently, we are facing a significant increase in temperature. Leaving anyone in a car for more than 10 minutes, regardless of the season, can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. It is a very serious matter, whether it's a pet or a person," said Sandra Follack, the emergency program coordinator.

The BC SPCA receives nearly 1,000 calls each year to rescue animals trapped inside vehicles on hot days.

Even when parked in the shade with windows cracked open, the temperature inside a vehicle can quickly become life-threatening.

The BC SPCA says dogs cannot release heat from their bodies as efficiently as humans do because they don't sweat. As a result, they are susceptible to heatstroke and heat exhaustion within a short period.

Follack adds that the fire department frequently receives calls about animals and infants left in cars.

"People often underestimate how quickly and intensely a car can heat up. Within 10 minutes, the temperature inside a car can become 10 to 15 degrees hotter than the outside temperature."

Follack advises that if you are unable to bring your passenger inside with you, it's best to leave them at home.

If an animal or person exhibits clear signs of heatstroke or distress, contact the BC SPCA or the RCMP.