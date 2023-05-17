RCMP recruiting 9-1-1 dispatchers in Kelowna

Photo: Shelly S. / RCMP

The RCMP is hiring 9-1-1 dispatchers in Kelowna and is giving you the chance to meet with a recruiter next week.

“Have you ever wondered when you call 9-1-1 who is answering the call? Have you ever wondered why the dispatcher asks you so many questions? This is your chance to meet with one of our BC RCMP 9-1-1 Police Dispatchers and find out the important role dispatchers play in public safety,” said a news release from the RCMP.

Rhonda, a recruiter with the Southeast District 9-1-1 Police Dispatch Centre, will be at Third Space Coffee, 1708 Dolphin Ave., on May 24 and 25.

“Come and join me for a Coffee with a Dispatcher!” said Rhonda. “I am excited to share why I love coming to work as a 9-1-1 Police Dispatcher and how rewarding it is to play a big role in keeping our community safe.”

To request a time to meet Rhonda, email her directly at: [email protected]. Include your preferred date and time, your name, phone number and email address.

A job posting on Indeed for 9-1-1 dispatchers in Kelowna says the position pays between $26.41 and $33.99 per hour.