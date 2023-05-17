Gord Bamford tour to stop in Kelowna, Kamloops

Photo: Gord Bamford

Canadian country music icon Gord Bamford is coming to the Thompson-Okanagan this summer.

Bamford's Canadian Dirt Tour 2023 kicks off in Kamloops on June 1, at the Sandman Centre. The tour then heads to Saskatchewan and Alberta before coming back to B.C. with a stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre on July 13.

Bamford is an Australian-Canadian, country music singer, raised in Alberta, who previously released 10 studio albums. He is one of the most decorated artists in Canadian country music with 26 Canadian Country Music Association awards, along with multiple Juno nominations.

With over 100 million streams and 5 billion audience impressions on radio globally, Bamford produced 28 Top 10 singles in Canada including the No. 1 hits “When Your Lips Are So Close” and “Dive Bar.”

This is Bamford's 11th studio album titled "Fire it Up."

For tickets or more information click here.