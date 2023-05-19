Okanagan mayors will gather Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest

Contributed

For the first time in several years, mayors from up and down the valley will formally sit down to discuss issues of shared interest.

It's been several years since the Intermunicipal Services Advisory Board, comprising of mayors from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon met three to four times a year to discuss regional issues such as transportation, air and water quality, gas tax revenues and joint purchasing initiatives.

While speaking with Castanet News on a wide range of topics, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said mayors from municipalities across the Okanagan Valley will sit down for a formal gathering Friday.

This gathering will expand greatly beyond the four mayors from the previous group

It's something Dyas says all mayors believed would be valuable.

"It was a joint decision. They all felt it would be very valuable for us to come together to discuss some of the issues that are affecting our communities, then move forward on some initiatives on a joint basis so we are able to move the dial on some stuff that is very, very important to our communities," said Dyas.

While he doesn't want to prematurely set the agenda, Dyas believes a lot of the initial discussion will centre around housing, crime, homelessness and other issues on shared concern.

"Out of those meetings will come some really good discussions. And, it's not just specific to those areas."

Dyas is also a member of the Urban Mayor's Caucus, a group of 13 mayors representing the largest communities in the province, formed prior to the last provincial election in 2020.

He says the Okanagan group would be a regional version of the mayor's caucus, giving them one voice on matters of regional importance.