Pressure on Kelowna Farmers' Market to find a new home

Photo: Cindy White The lot that houses the Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market is up for sale.

The pressure is on the Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market to find a new home.

The lot it has been using at the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive is up for sale. The 1.97-acre parcel next to Orchard Park Shopping Centre is listed for $12,950,000 by HM Commercial Group.

"We had to let our membership know today that the lot is up for sale," market coordinator Frances Callaghan told Castanet. "We've been there for over 20 years, and we knew we were year-by-year when we were there. So, it was always on our radar to be looking."

Callaghan notes that the new mayor and city council have made finding a new site for the market a priority.

"So that is probably our best news we got this year, that way. They did come out for our opening day to announce that we are a priority for them. They also know we have to find a permanent spot for the farmers' market," she adds.

They've had meetings with municipal officials. The next step is to sit down and discuss how they can work together.

The market would like a permanent spot where they can host a year-round market with indoor and outdoor space. With land prices soaring, finding a new home hasn't been easy.

"So we would need about four acres for the market and probably about two acres that we're looking for, for the parking for customers."

The main outdoor market runs from April to October. The winter market has been held for several years at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Callaghan says there has been some discussion about possibly becoming part of the Parkinson redevelopment. She points out that anything within the Agricultural Land Reserve wouldn't work because ALR rules limit the number of events that can be held annually.

For now, the market will be staying at Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive for the rest of this season, and possibly longer, because it could take some time for the lot to sell.

"As far as we are concerned, we are there until we are told we are no longer there," says Callaghan.