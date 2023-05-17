Kelowna woman spots gopher snake on her porch and garden

Rob Gibson

With the recent warm weather, Okanagan residents are noticing the wildlife waking up and getting active.

A little too active in some cases.

Crystal Lawton tells Castanet she almost stepped on a large snake in her Glenmore backyard near Knox Mountain Monday. At first glance, she thought the large serpent was a rattlesnake, but after a closer inspection on her back deck, she came to the conclusion that it was not a rattlesnake.

"What type of snake is this? It's in my backyard... and it's huge," Lawton asked Castanet.

Castanet reached out to our resident snake expert, biologist Mike Dunn, who said it was a gopher snake.

Gopher snakes, or bull snakes, are British Columbia's largest snake can hiss and make sharp, sudden sounds like the snort of a bull or the rattle of a rattlesnake.

Despite its large size and the sounds it can produce, gopher snakes are not venomous and are harmless. They have a relatively small population that can be found mainly in the dry valleys of the southern portion of the province. They mate in May and lay between two and eight eggs in old rodent burrows in late June or early July.

Lawton says the whole experience lasted quite a while and she managed to videotape much of the encounter, including the part when the snake made its way into the rocks behind her house.

"I think it was probably more scared of us," Lawton says.