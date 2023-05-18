Kelowna mayor excited for start of summer tourist season

We're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to summer with the May long weekend upon us.

And, for the first time since it was instituted as a way to help temper the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on downtown businesses in 2020, a portion of Bernard Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning this weekend.

For the first three years, the street was closed during July and August only and encompassed the bottom four blocks.

This year, only the 200 and 300 blocks will be closed off after businesses in the 400 and 500 blocks decided the closure was not beneficial to their businesses.

A lot of planning went into the closure, acknowledged Mayor Tom Dyas. Planning involved city staff and the Downtown Kelowna Association, a lot he said prior to to him sitting in the mayor's chair.

"Staff kept up that momentum and worked through and came up with a plan," he said.

"There was some further discussion around the council table with staff and the DKA on whether we would extend it to areas like it was before.

"But, we are really looking forward to what it will be bringing, especially when it's from Water Street and below, and the type of activities we'll have over the summer."

Tourism officials expect 2023 will be a banner year for tourism in Kelowna as the country continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, smoke that has drifted into the Okanagan from the numerous wildfires in Alberta is a reminder of some of the obstacles that can hinder the tourist season.

"We are aware of the economic impacts (smoke) has for our tourism industry and the risk it imposes on people who live in the area the fire is going to affect.

"The hope is in the month of June we get some rain so we can get through the summer season without any fires."