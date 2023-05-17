Man acquitted of five drug charges following Kelowna trial

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

A man was acquitted of five drug charges Wednesday morning after a judge ruled the Crown failed to prove a sunglasses case full of fentanyl and other drugs that was thrown from the car he was driving actually belonged to him.

Anthony Yungen, 47, faced five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, stemming from a Feb. 18, 2021 incident in Kelowna. But following a trial in Kelowna's B.C. Supreme Court earlier this year, Justice Briana Hardwick acquitted Yungen on all counts.

Const. Rick Goodwin and Const. Raygan Ennis encountered Yungen driving a Saturn near Belair Avenue and Chandler Street on the snowy February day. Yungen was well known to Const. Goodwin, who had dealt with the man on previous occasions. Yungen's partner was in the passenger seat.

When the officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, a black object was thrown from the car and Yungen refused to pull over.

The officers didn't pursue the car, but Const. Ennis retrieved the item from the snow. The object was a sunglasses case that contained fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, carfentanil, and a mix of fentanyl and carfentanil. Justice Hardwick said the wholesale price of the drugs was at least $4,000.

Yungen was later arrested and charged with the five counts in July of 2021.

During her ruling Wednesday, Justice Hardwick said she was convinced the amount of drugs found in the case were consistent with drug trafficking, thanks in part to expert testimony delivered by Sgt. Greg Woodcox during trial. The fact that the sunglasses case containing the drugs came from the vehicle was not in dispute.

But Justice Hardwick noted the two officers' evidence about how the drugs came out of the car was not consistent. While Const. Goodwin, who was driving the police SUV at the time, said he saw the driver lean over to the passenger side of the vehicle before the sunglasses case was thrown. But Const. Ennis' notes stated he saw the passenger throw the case.

At trial, Const. Ennis testified his notes were inaccurate, stating he saw the case leave the passenger-side window, but didn't actually see who threw it.

Justice Hardwick noted that Sgt. Woodcox testified that both officers' notes in relation to the incident were “somewhat lacking,” and she called Const. Goodwin's notes “rudimentary at best.”

“They did not even include the licence plate of the Saturn. They also do not detail the observations Const. Goodwin says he made about the body movement of the driver that he relies on significantly to suggest it was not the passenger who threw the drugs out the passenger-side window, but was indeed the driver,” Justice Hardwick said.

She added Const. Ennis took “very detailed notes,” but his notes were more consistent with the theory that the passenger threw the drugs out. But in his testimony, Const. Ennis said he didn't see who threw the drugs.

“His only real explanation for the change in his evidence from his notes/report to Crown counsel is that he must have been mistaken in his notes because if the passenger threw the object and not the driver, he would have sought charge approval against the passenger and not the driver,” Justice Hardwick said.

The evidence against Yungen was largely circumstantial, and ultimately, Justice Hardwick ruled she had reasonable doubt he was in possession of the drugs before they left the vehicle. As a result, she acquitted Yungen of all five charges.

Yungen's criminal record, which includes drug and property theft convictions from across the Okanagan, dates back to 2005.

He was sentenced to 8.5 months in jail for a previous possession for the purpose of trafficking conviction in Penticton back in 2008, and he was most recently handed a year of probation in March 2022 for drug possession and breach of probation convictions.