BC Cancer Kelowna receives $100,000 for brachytherapy radiation program

The BC Cancer Foundation and Dr. Juanita Crook received a $100,000 donation Wednesday outside Kelowna General Hospital from the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation.

The money was raised through the foundations annual Motorcycle Ride for Dad fundraiser and will help BC Cancer expand its brachytherapy program, which is a new and advanced way to tackle radiation treatments.

“Brachytherapy treats from the inside out, so we are putting the radiation directly into the cancer, into where it’s needed," said Dr. Crook, who is a radiation oncologist at BC Cancer in Kelowna.

"That gives a much higher dose very conformally. We don’t have to travel through the rest of the body in order to get to where we want to give the dose.”

Cancer survivor and motorcycle rider Bob Charron tells Castanet 13 men die every day in Canada from prostate cancer. He said the donation Wednesday means the world to him, other survivors and the people who need treatment right now.

"Of course you get emotional about it because I was the lucky one. And today I had people walking by as I was waiting for you folks and for everybody to gather," said Charron.

"The gratitude that they showed was incredible. One lady even on her way to her treatment gave me $20... It was great.”

With the daily death total from prostate cancer rising, Dr. Crook wants to remind men just how important it is to have an annual checkup with your doctor, especially if you’re 40 or older.

"Screening is extremely important… We now know how to distinguish those who need treatment from those who don’t. And those who need treatment need it early because no matter how aggressive the cancer is, if we catch it early, we can cure it," she explained.

"If we get there too late, the horse is out of the barn, and then you have all these other expensive treatments that we’re working on which will help prolong life a little bit, but it will never cure it. You have to find it early.”

The Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation’s Motorcycle Ride for Dad is gearing up for another event on June 11. You can donate to the group online.