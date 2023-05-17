KGH Foundation's annual Day of Giving running today

Wednesday marks the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation's annual Day of Giving, a one-day fundraiser for healthcare in the community

This year, all funds raised on this special day will go towards the purchase of a 3T MRI machine, an acquisition that promises to increase KGH’s imaging capacity, reduce waitlists and dramatically impact the diagnosis and treatment of neurological issues, strokes, abcesses, multiple sclerosis, cancers and other conditions.

“It’s a good day! We’ve been here since 6 a.m…. It’s pretty special," said KGH Foundation CEO Allison Young later in the morning.

"We have a great commitment from our minister of health and our regional hospital district to replace the existing 1.5 MRI and to expand the footprint of diagnostic imaging."

“Through some great conversation, we have made a commitment with community support to raising $5 million to purchase an additional MRI machine, which will be the 3T.”

Young says Kelowna General Hospital does a minimum of 7,000 scans a year with at least 2,500 people waiting longer than they should to get an MRI, and another 2,500 being set out of the community to get scanned.

“We need to make sure people can get care right here at home. This 3T MRI is faster, its got greater diagnostic abilities, and it will increase our potential scans by 33,000 by 2025,” added Young.

The annual Day of Giving at KGH has been happening for more than a decade and collectively has generated more than $3.8 million for the hospital and services in the community.

“It’s really amazing to be able to meet people and say hello. We have so many generous individuals in this community. People who have stepped up to commit to match every donation that comes in today. It’s everything from a $5 gift from someone going by in their car to other donors who have popped in offering gifts of $1,000 or $10,000. It shows us that collectively we can do really great things.”

If you want to make a donation to the KGH Foundation, you can swing by the hospital to make an in-person donation until 6 p.m. Wednesday, or you can find them online as they are accepting donations until midnight.