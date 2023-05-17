Kelowna man has another close call after a semi hit his house and he was looted twice

Photo: Randy Millis Collision on Harvey Ave. and Gordon Dr.

A Kelowna man is thanking his lucky stars after a narrow miss at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive Tuesday night.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. and involved a grey Ford Fusion and a black GMC SUV. One woman was seen being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher.

The incident could have been much worse, especially from the perspective of Samer Shehadeh who was not far from the collision.

"Would you believe I was two metres away from getting hit on the scene!? I was the first witness and the one who called 911 after a crash sent one to hospital," says Shehadeh.

The Shehadeh family has been out of their home since it was struck by a semi-truck on April 11. Since then the family has been dealing with one thing after another, including the family home being looted twice.

Shehadeh says he's not sure if he should never leave the house again or buy a lottery ticket.

"I don't know, I keep buying lottery tickets. It's pretty wild," Shehadeh says he was on his way back to his property on Cameron Ave. and Gordon Dr. to install more security cameras.

"I went to best buy, I picked up something because insurance is still trying to figure out who's gonna pay for some kind of electronic security because there's still contents in our house. So we're on our way there, and all that happened right in front of us."

Shehadeh says the RCMP officer and firefighter who attended the scene of the collision recognized him as well. "They recognized me right away. It's like, oh you guys are having some crazy, crazy luck or something."

The semi was finally removed from the house earlier this week.

The status of the woman injured in Tuesday's collision is still unknown.