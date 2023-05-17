RCMP have left the scene of a workplace injury on Harvey Ave.

Photo: Brayden Ursel Harvey Avenue between Richter and Ethel Streets

UPDATE 8:49 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP has now left the scene of a workplace incident that happened on Highway 97 between Richter and Ethel Streets.

"We thank the public for driving with care in that area. The eastbound HOV lane is now moving smoothly again," states a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

ORIGINAL 8:29 a.m.

Harvey Avenue is down to two lanes Wednesday morning following a workplace incident between Richter and Ethel Streets.

A news release from RCMP states, Kelowna RCMP is on scene of Highway 97 at Richter Street due to a workplace incident.

"Traffic is moving but motorists can expect some slowdowns in the eastbound HOV lane. Police do anticipate the matter to be cleared up in the next 30 to 45 minutes," says the news release.

WorkSafe BC is also on the scene and there is no danger to the public.

Police are asking motorists along Harvey Ave. to slow down and watch for vehicles stopped in the area.

Castanet will have more details as soon as they become available.