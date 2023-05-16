Car accident on Hwy 97 sends one person to hospital

Photo: Randy Millis

A car accident at the corner of Highway 97 and Gordon Drive Tuesday evening has sent at least one person to hospital.

Photos taken of the crash scene show a woman being stretchered away to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. and involved a grey Ford Fusion with side damage and a black GMC SUV with front end damage.

Firefighters helped clear the wreckage while police gathered evidence and paramedics tended to people on scene.

The official status of the injuries to the woman is unknown, but Castanet has reached out to emergency services to learn more.