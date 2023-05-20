Kelowna man making business out of custom Star Wars lightsabers

A Kelowna man is making a business out of customizing lightsabers.

Trevor Brown, an avid Star Wars fan, started West Coast Saber Installations out of his home in 2019.

“We’re kind of like the neurosurgeon of the operation. We give it the life, we give it the colours, we give it the sounds, all of that,” explained Brown.

He says the audience for a galaxy far, far away continues to grow, and he can provide fans with unique lightsabers.

“If you’re into Star Wars at all you know each lightsaber has its own unique sound and hum," said Brown.

“We have everything from Darth Vader to the Grand Inquisitor… to generic sabers that are more for the little ones. They have slimmer hilts, they’re easier to grasp and use for the younger ones. It’s not just mom or dad who gets the lightsaber, everybody can enjoy it.”

The company is currently a side hustle for Brown, but he tells Castanet the reaction he gets from his customers is a driving force for him that will hopefully lead to bigger and better things.

“A 45-year-old man to a five-year-old kid, the first time they ignite that saber — that’s one reason why I do it — I don’t get to meet a lot of my customers in person, but the few that I do, when you see that happen, it re-ignites my magic all over again and then it reminds me of why I’m doing this.”

If you’re a Star Wars fan looking for a customized lightsaber, you can reach out to West Coast Saber Installations online.