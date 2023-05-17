Vandals smash bathrooms at Gyro Beach Park

Photo: Kirk Penton

The nearly $700,000 washroom pavilion at Gyro Beach Park will be out of commission for up to a month after vandals damaged the sinks in the facility.

Parks services manager Blair Stewart says vandals damaged the sink on one side of the facility about a week ago then damaged the other one this past weekend.

"The style of sink we used was broken. Somebody smashed it with some sort of a blunt object of some kind and made it so it can't be used," Stewart told Castanet News.

"A washroom facility without a sink is pretty much unusable so we had to close them.

"We are looking to put in something more robust made of metal and hopefully not be able to be vandalized as easily."

Stewart says the city has placed four porta-potty's on site in the meantime.

The city also had to deal with overflowing garbage containers as unseasonably warm temperatures sent more people than usual to the city's parks and beaches.

Stewart says the parks department were unable to keep up with the demand of emptying the garbage cans in a timely manner given the unexpected volume of people and garbage.

"Our level of service is currently not as high as it would be in July and August so there was a little bit of a backlog in terms of dealing with the garbage on the weekend."

He says they were able to take care of it on Monday morning.

Stewart says the city has struggled somewhat with the change of people's habits since COVID.

He says more people are using beaches as dinner sites than ever before.

"We are seeing a lot more take-out containers at our beach parks, and I can't blame them because it's a great location.

"So, what we are dealing with is a ton of extra waste."

While Stewart says the city tries to do its best to keep up with that shift in beach usage, Stewart asks that people also try and help out by either finding another garbage can if the one closest is full, or take it home with you to discard.

"In some places around the world if you brought the garbage with you they expect you to take it home.

"We are trying to do our best."

Stewart says the level of service provided by the parks department will be adjusted in time for what is expected to be another hot long weekend.